Around the corner from downtown Tempe’s Mill Avenue and across the street from Arizona State University on Sixth Street, a new board-game cafe recently moved in: Snakes and Lattes. Snakes and Lattes is a board-game cafe chain from Toronto, Ontario, in Canada, and it has opened its first U.S. location in Arizona. Snakes and Lattes …
This past weekend was RinCon down in Tucson, which is a two-hour drive from Phoenix. Last year, I was only able to attend for one day. This year, the convention invited me to be a special guest, and I got to speak on some panels regarding subjects that are near and dear to me! How …
Two entries in one week? Well, folks, I have some news! I’ve joined a group of talented folks on their podcast, The Five By, and today is my first episode with them. Go subscribe! Each episode is about 30 minutes, where 5 different co-hosts give 5-minute game reviews. I’ll also be posting the podcast episodes …
This profile on Isle of Games is part of an ongoing series about Friendly Local Game Stores I’ve visited. Read other profiles here. I have some friends originally from Tucson who now live in Phoenix, and they’re always talking about a great store down in Tucson. Last year, while I was in Tucson for RinCon, (which …
Growing up, my family would take lots of road trips to various points of interests, national parks and other cool locales. We all would even camp at Yosemite for an entire week during our summer vacations. For years, I was the sole setter-upper for my family’s tents. I actually had my own tent growing up, …
I’ve recently been venturing down a road I’ve never been down before … Dungeons and Dragons. When non-gamers first learn that I play board games, they often ask, “Oh, like Dungeons and Dragons?” And I would respond, “Nope, not exactly.” I wasn’t one of those gamers who grew up playing D&D or role-playing games. I …
I had the pleasure of dropping into one day of Strategicon in Los Angeles this past weekend. I love going to this convention, as I can visit family while board gaming, to make for a really productive weekend. I arrived early on Saturday morning ready to start gaming with wonderful folks from the board-gaming community. …
This profile on Dice House Games is part of an ongoing series about Friendly Local Game Stores I’ve visited. Read other profiles here. I’m originally from Los Angeles, so I visit Southern California often to visit family. Whenever I’m driving back to Phoenix, I love to stop by Dice House Games in Fullerton. I’ve purchased …
This past Saturday, a large-ish group of us decided to meet up and play games, specifically new releases from Gen Con. It was an informal gathering of gamer friends who decided to try something new and shell out money to reserve a room at the Mesa Convention Center for an event dubbed Gila Monster. It …
This past weekend, I was at the Game On Expo in downtown Phoenix at the convention center. Game On Expo is a large gaming convention that covers all types of gaming — from video games to arcades, to RPGs and board games. The convention took place from Aug. 10-12, and among the big guests are …
